The Reds recalled Stoudt from their taxi squad ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Rays in Cincinnati.

Reliever Casey Legumina was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for the 25-year-old Stoudt, who will be making his big-league debut. Stoudt owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB over 11 innings across his three starts with Louisville this season and isn't a highly regarded prospect, so he'll be tough to depend on as a streaming option while he pitches in a hitter-friendly park versus the 15-3 Rays. Though Stoudt is expected to be in line for just one start, an unexpectedly strong showing versus the Rays could allow him to stick in the rotation over Luis Cessa, who was walloped for 11 earned runs in his most recent start and could be at risk of a demotion to the bullpen.