Stoudt was traded from the Mariners to the Reds along with Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore in exchange for Luis Castillo, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Stoudt was seen as one of the Mariners top 10 or 15 prospects coming into the year, but he has struggled quite a bit at Double-A, logging a 5.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 87 innings. The 24-year-old righty could develop into a back-end starter or a swing man.