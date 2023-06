Stoudt will pitch Sunday against Atlanta, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stoudt will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to pitch against Atlanta in the series finale. The right-hander has been ineffective in his two appearances with Cincinnati thus far in 2023 with a 10.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over seven innings. Stoudt could make multiple appearances for the Reds due to injuries, but there's as much risk as there is reward -- if not more -- in his profile for 2023.