Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

This move is a direct result of Robert Stephenson (shoulder) landing on the disabled list. However, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer notes that Bonilla will not likely slot into his spot in the rotation, but rather act as a long reliever until Stephenson's spot comes back around. Between this news and his 7.94 ERA on the season, Bonilla makes for a relatively unattractive fantasy option despite the promotion.