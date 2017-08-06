Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Heads to big club
Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
This move is a direct result of Robert Stephenson (shoulder) landing on the disabled list. However, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer notes that Bonilla will not likely slot into his spot in the rotation, but rather act as a long reliever until Stephenson's spot comes back around. Between this news and his 7.94 ERA on the season, Bonilla makes for a relatively unattractive fantasy option despite the promotion.
More News
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Heads back to minors•
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Shuttled back to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Not viewed as candidate for Friday start•
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Recalled from minors•
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Heads back to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...