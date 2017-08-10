Bonilla (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bonilla got the call to the majors Sunday, when he surrendered three earned runs across 2.2 innings. He hasn't pitched since, and the team now needs his roster spot to make way for the activation of Devin Mesoraco (paternity). The Reds did not disclose a specific ailment, but with no prior mention of injury, it seems unlikely this is a long-term concern. There's a chance Bonilla returns to long relief when eligible next Wednesday.