The Reds optioned Soto to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Noelvi Marte making his return from an 80-game suspension, Soto will be pushed back into the minors. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during his season debut Wednesday and owns a .767 OPS through 230 plate appearances in Triple-A. Should the Reds run into any more infield depth problems, there's a good chance Soto would be the one to get the call back Cincinnati.