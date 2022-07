The Reds have selected Tanner with the 55th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Tanner has a 6-foot, 215-pound frame and should be able to stick behind the plate. He often showed off his monster arm while catching for Mississippi State and he used to be a two-way player. He is a better real-life prospect than a fantasy prospect, as he has a fringe-average hit tool and average raw power.