Sims allowed two runs on three hits in his spring training debut, all after retiring the first two batters, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The breaking ball was really good today," Sims said. "I know I gave up a hit or two on it, but those are easier adjustments. Those are kind of more location, maybe pitch selection."

This wasn't all bad for his first outing. Sims was throwing at 92-94 mph with his fastball, which is at the low end of his range from last season, but within his range. Amir Garrett meanwhile looked dominant in his one inning, striking out the side, and thus might be a little ahead of Sims in the closer's job battle. One thing to keep in mind is that manager David Bell may not use a full-time closer, but instead mix-and-match with Garrett and Sims.