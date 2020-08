Sims threw a shutout inning against the Pirates in Thursday's loss, striking out two. He also picked up a win earlier in the week, prompting manager David Bell to suggest that Sims could end up in higher-leveraged situations soon, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This outing wasn't particularly high-leveraged, as the Reds were trailing 9-5 in the ninth. With this inning, Sims now has a 0.96 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings so far, with the one run he's allowed coming on a homer.