Sims (elbow) will join Triple-A Louisville for a rehab assignment next week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

An elbow sprain sent Sims to the injured list June 24, before which he posted a 5.02 ERA and 44:15 K:BB in 28.2 innings of relief. The righty had settled into a closing role prior to the injury, though he may yield such responsibilities to Tejay Antone (forearm) once the latter ultimately returns from the injured list. It's unclear how much rehab work Sims will require, but an activation around the start of August still appears realistic.