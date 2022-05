Sims gave up five runs, all earned, in two-thirds of inning in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers. He gave up one hit while walking four batters.

Sims was in a "get-work" outing, having last pitched on Saturday and then five days prior to that. If the Reds beat the odds and actually have a save chance on Thursday, there's a reasonable likelihood that Sims won't be available after throwing 34 pitches Wednesday.