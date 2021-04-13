Sims earned his first save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Giants on Monday, as he struck out the only batter he faced.

Sims entered with a man on second and two outs in the ninth after Tejay Antone fired 3.2 scoreless innings before he was called upon. The 26-year-old did his job, as he struck out Evan Longoria to end the game. The Reds haven't really established a clear-cut closer just yet as both Sims and Amir Garrett have had two save chances apiece through the first 10 games of the year. Sims is 1-for-2 on save opportunities after he surrendered a game-tying two-run homer against the Diamondbacks on April 9. He's been perfect otherwise and currently owns a 4.91 ERA and 6:1 K:BB across 3.2 innings, as he'll continue to operate in a tandem with Garrett in late-inning scenarios.