Though the Reds' bullpen has really struggled, Sims has started well, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out five.

Sims hasn't been put into too many high-leverage situations yet, though he did quell a rally by the Cubs on Wednesday after Brooks Raley faced five batters without retiring a batter. With Robert Stephenson injured, Sims has moved one step up the ladder in the Reds bullpen.