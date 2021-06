Sims (4-1) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up the win in a 2-1 extra-innings victory over the Brewers.

The Reds finally broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the 10th inning, making Sims the pitcher of record. The right-hander is locked in right now, racking up five saves in six chances in addition to Tuesday's win over his last nine appearances with a 0.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings.