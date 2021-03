Sims (elbow) is confident that he'll be ready to pitch by Opening Day, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Sims threw a live batting practice session Wednesday and felt good Thursday. Assuming he continues to feel good, the next step in his recovery could be to make his Cactus League debut. The right-hander is optimistic that he'll be healthy enough to pitch to begin the regular season, and he should serve as a high-leverage reliever for Cincinnati.