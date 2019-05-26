With the Reds playing a doubleheader Monday against the Pirates, they could call Sims up for a spot start Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds haven't decided how to get through Tuesday's game -- it could be Sims, or it could be a bullpen day, as they're using both Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray on Monday. Sims has a 4.06 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 44.1 innings, with 63 strikeouts in that span. He has the advantage of being on the 40-man roster, unlike some of the Reds' alternatives in Double-A, like Tony Santillan.