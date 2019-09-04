Sims allowed one run on three hits and zero walks over 2.2 innings during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Reds. He struck out two and didn't factor in the decision.

Sims was pushed into starting duty after Alex Wood was scratched with a back issue, and he performed pretty well by delivering 26 of his 34 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old has a 4.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB through 33.1 innings and figures to return to his bullpen role.