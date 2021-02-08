Sims has battled elbow tightness over the offseason and will be delayed at the start of camp, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

While it's too early to know whether or not the issue will send Sims to the injured list, it's certainly not positive news for the right-hander. He's expected to be in the mix to close games for the Reds with Raisel Iglesias now an Angel and could get quite a few opportunities if a committee approach is used, as the top two apparent alternatives (Amir Garrett and Sean Doolittle) are both left-handed. If he misses time to start the season, however, it's possible one of those two will stake a firm claim to the role before he gets the chance to be part of the competition.