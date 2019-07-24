Sims (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Brewers, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

While the right-hander was stingy with baserunners, two of the three hits off Sims left the yard. With Alex Wood (back) seemingly close to returning from the IL, Sims and his 5.65 ERA are likely headed back to a long-relief role, or potentially even Triple-A.