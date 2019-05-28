Sims will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Tuesday's game against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Sims is in line to make his first big-league start of the 2019 season following Monday's doubleheader. The right-hander has posted a 4.06 ERA with 63 punchouts over 44.1 innings this season with the Bats.