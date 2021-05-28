Sims struck out one batter in a scoreless inning against the Nationals on Thursday en route to his third save of the season.

After Sonny Gray went six scoreless, Sims took the ball and completed the shutout on 11 pitches (this was a seven-inning contest played following the conclusion of Wednesday's suspended game). Sims has endured some bumps in the road this season and sits with a 6.00 ERA, but with saves in back-to-back appearances, he appears to be the 1a option at closer for the Reds. Tejay Antone recently described his role as "mid-game closer," per the Cincinnati Enquirer.