Sims (2-1) pitched two perfect innings and struck out four, earning the win in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

The righty reliever posted his best outing to date in what's been a difficult season thus far. His ERA, now 5.54, has been inflated by three bad, multi-run outings. That being said, Sims is part of what's overall been an underwhelming bullpen and continues to pitch in close games, which leads to opportunities for winning decisions like he earned today.