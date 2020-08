Sims (2-0) earned the win in relief during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Brewers. He tossed two scoreless innings, walking two and fanning two.

Sims extended his streak of scoreless appearances to four and, in fact, he has allowed earned runs just once all season. The right-hander owns an excellent 0.69 ERA in 11 appearances (13 innings) out of the bullpen this season.