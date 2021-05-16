Sims gave up two runs (one earned) in the 11th inning of Saturday's win against the Rockies, but got the win when the Reds scored two more runs in the 12th inning.

This wasn't a save chance for Sims, as it was his second inning in the game, but essentially functioned as a blown save with Sims trying to protect a lead. Sims gave up three walks in his two innings, and one of those came around to score along with the ghost runner on a double by Josh Fuentes. Sims at least stabilized after that to keep the game tied, allowing the Reds to rally one more time.