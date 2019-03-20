Sims started against the White Sox on Tuesday night and allowed two runs on three hits, including a homer by Jose Abreu. He also allowed two walks while striking out one.

Sims is competing with Tyler Mahle to be the injury fill-in while Alex Wood is out, but he has an ERA of 8.10 over 6.2 innings. He also has options remaining, so the bullpen is unlikely for him, with teammates Matt Wisler and Robert Stephenson out of options.