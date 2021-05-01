Sims was called upon to finish the ninth Friday against the Cubs but couldn't record the final out, eventually giving way to Tejay Antone for the save. He walked three while retiring two batters.

While Sims was wild in the outing (only 13 strikes on 27 pitches), he twice had what appeared to be potential game-ending third strikes instead called balls by home plate umpire Marty Foster. Given the number of pitches Sims threw, it's possible that he won't get the next save chance if one arises on Saturday.