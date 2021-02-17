Sims said Wednesday that a recent MRI on his right elbow revealed nothing concerning, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Sims will be behind his fellow relief pitchers to begin spring training while recovering from right elbow tightness, but both he and the Reds are confident that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. The delayed start to camp could still hurt Sims' chances of contending for the closer role, which appears to be wide open following the offseason trade that sent incumbent Raisel Iglesias to the Angels. Along with Sims, Amir Garrett and Sean Doolittle look to be the primary candidates for the ninth-inning gig.