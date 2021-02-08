Sims (elbow) said on his personal Twitter page on Monday that he had no concerns regarding his readiness for Opening Day.

Reds general manager Nick Krall said Monday that Sims would be delayed to start camp due to elbow tightness. The righty didn't deny those reports but said that the delay was purely precautionary. Players are typically rather optimistic about their own health, but with nearly two months remaining until Opening Day, it's certainly believable that he won't be forced to miss any time.