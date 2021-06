Sims allowed a hit and struck out four over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Milwaukee.

Pitching for the third time in four days, Sims was able to lock down his seventh save of the year with little trouble. The 27-year-old has a 4.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB across 27.2 innings this season. He remains the favorite for save chances, but Amir Garrett could get a ninth-inning assignment soon given Sims' heavy workload recently.