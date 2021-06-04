Sims pitched two scoreless innings on two hits and a walk to earn the save in the win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Sims entered the eighth inning with a two-run lead. Despite allowing the tying runner to reach base in the ninth inning, he was able to shut the door on St. Louis to secure the win and the save. This was the 27-year-old's first multi-inning save of the season. Cincinnati's closer situation is complicated, as there has only been 11 saves to go around so far this season between five Reds relievers. Sims leads the team with just four saves on five save chances.