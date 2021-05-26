Sims picked up his second save of the season Tuesday against the Nationals after tossing one-third of a scoreless inning.

Sims was tasked with recording the final out of the game, and he accomplished that feat by forcing Starlin Castro to ground out. The right-hander reliever has now gone 2-for-3 in save chances this season, but this outing allowed him to get back on track following a woeful effort in his previous appearance. He has given up seven runs (six earned) while posting an 11:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings of work this month.