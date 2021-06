Sims notched his sixth save of the season Sunday against the Cardinals after tossing a scoreless inning, allowing two hits and fanning two.

Sims has been quite busy of late but has been very effective, notching five saves over his last six outings and not allowing a single earned run during that stretch. The right-hander, who owns a 4.70 ERA on the season, has gone 6-for-7 in save chances this year.