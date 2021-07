Sims (elbow) is expected to return from the injured list in late July, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The right-hander was expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after landing on the injured list with an elbow sprain June 24, and it appears he'll be out through the end of that initial timeline and perhaps a bit longer. It's unclear if Sims has resumed throwing since landing on the shelf.