Sims was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right elbow.

Elbow issues are always worrisome for any pitcher, and they're especially worrisome for Sims, as he dealt with elbow troubles throughout the offseason and most of spring training. After a slow start to the season, he'd begun to settle down, allowing just one run over a stretch of 11 appearances while posting an 18:4 K:BB, but he was lit up for three runs while failing to record a single out Tuesday against the Twins. He leads the Reds in saves with seven, though the team has stuck with a committee approach, so fellow committee members Tejay Antone and Amir Garrett should pick up most of the slack going forward.