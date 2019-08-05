Sims has made four appearances out of the bullpen since his July 24 spot start in Milwaukee, working 6.1 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Sims' relief numbers have been sullied by him allowing home runs in two of those appearances, but the 25-year-old has otherwise looked dominant when he's been able to keep the ball in the yard. The 52-58 Reds are 5.5 games off the pace for a wild-card spot and could be motivated to use the final two months of the season to experiment with some of the younger options on their 40-man roster. As such, Cincinnati may want to see if Sims can pop in a multi-inning relief role rather than having him get stretched back out as a member of the Triple-A Louisville rotation.