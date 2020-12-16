Sims is among the internal candidates on the Reds to pick up the closer's job after the Raisel Iglesias trade to the Angels, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell also mentioned Amir Garrett and Tejay Antone among the possible candidates. Sims built off of a 2019 breakout in the Reds bullpen, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB over 25.2 IP in 2020 while tallying five holds. Garrett has verbally staked his claim on the role, but we haven't yet seen what else the Reds will do this offseason, let alone how Bell intends to handle the position.