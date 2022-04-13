Manager David Bell said Wednesday that he received encouraging reports from Sims' (elbow) rehab appearance that he threw Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims was delayed in camp due to elbow and back injuries, but it's encouraging that he was able to begin a rehab assignment early in the regular season. He gave up a run via a solo homer in his one inning Tuesday, but he apparently felt good afterward. Bell is optimistic that Sims could return by the time the Reds return home to face the Cardinals on April 22.