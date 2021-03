Sims (elbow) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Padres, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. "I felt really sharp," Sims said. "I was making the right adjustments that I wanted to. I was getting the right action. I'm ready to roll."

Sims pitched in an intrasquad game Saturday. Amir Garrett, his competition for the closer's job, pitched in a "B" game Saturday. The job battle could extend into the start of the regular season as both pitchers get up to speed.