The Reds optioned Sims to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Due to a doubleheader Monday, the Reds required a temporary sixth starter this week, with Sims getting the call from Louisville to fill the void. Though he was charged with four earned runs in his Reds debut Tuesday against the Pirates, Sims was impressive on the whole, working 7.1 innings and allowing only seven baserunners while generating nine strikeouts on 19 swinging strikes. Since the rotation has been a surprising strength for Cincinnati this season, Sims won't be given the chance to stick with the big club, but he's certainly put himself at the top of the list for a promotion the next time a starting pitcher is needed.

