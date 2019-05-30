Reds' Lucas Sims: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Sims to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Due to a doubleheader Monday, the Reds required a temporary sixth starter this week, with Sims getting the call from Louisville to fill the void. Though he was charged with four earned runs in his Reds debut Tuesday against the Pirates, Sims was impressive on the whole, working 7.1 innings and allowing only seven baserunners while generating nine strikeouts on 19 swinging strikes. Since the rotation has been a surprising strength for Cincinnati this season, Sims won't be given the chance to stick with the big club, but he's certainly put himself at the top of the list for a promotion the next time a starting pitcher is needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvaez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...