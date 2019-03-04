Reds' Lucas Sims: Serves up two homers
Sims gave up three runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- while striking out three in one inning against the Brewers on Sunday.
He was technically the winning pitcher in this one, but it was a poor outing from Sims. The right-hander gave up long balls to Christian Yelich and Manny Pina and also a pair of doubles in his lone frame, raising his Cactus League BAA to .438. It's still early in the spring, but Sims, who has one more minor-league option remaining, is looking like a long shot to break in the Reds' bullpen.
