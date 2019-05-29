Reds' Lucas Sims: Sharp in spot start
Sims (1-0) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine across 7.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Pirates.
Sims dominated the Pirates early, surrendering only three hits through six scoreless innings of work. He tired down the stretch, allowing three of the first four batters he faced to reach base in the eighth frame, capped off by a grand slam by Kevin Newman. The homer overshadowed what was otherwise a strong outing for Sims, as he generated 19 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. He's unlikely to earn another immediate start in the majors, but made the most of his chance Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...