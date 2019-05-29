Sims (1-0) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine across 7.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Pirates.

Sims dominated the Pirates early, surrendering only three hits through six scoreless innings of work. He tired down the stretch, allowing three of the first four batters he faced to reach base in the eighth frame, capped off by a grand slam by Kevin Newman. The homer overshadowed what was otherwise a strong outing for Sims, as he generated 19 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. He's unlikely to earn another immediate start in the majors, but made the most of his chance Tuesday.