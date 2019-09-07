Sims covered 1.1 innings in relief Friday in the Reds' 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three.

Just three days earlier, Sims made a spot start against the Braves after Alex Wood (back) was scratched. Sims tossed only 34 pitches in that outing, so the Reds were comfortable keeping him available out of the bullpen Friday. Wood is without a clear timeline to resume pitching, but with Tyler Mahle having already served as a sixth starter lately, the Reds are expected to simply get by with a traditional five-man rotation rather than calling on Sims for additional starts.