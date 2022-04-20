Sims (elbow) is slated to rejoin the Reds' bullpen Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Sims has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season after dealing with back and elbow injuries during camp, but he made his final rehab appearance Wednesday and struck out one in a scoreless inning at Triple-A Louisville. The right-hander made a career-high 47 relief appearances for the Reds last year and converted seven of 10 save chances with a 4.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 47 innings. Once he's officially activated, Sims will join a crowded late-inning mix in the Reds' bullpen that also includes Tony Santillan, Art Warren and Hunter Strickland.