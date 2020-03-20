Play

Sims had a 7.94 ERA over 5.2 innings this spring, giving five earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Sims is battling for one of the last two to three bullpen spots, along with Cody Reed, Joel Kuhnel, Mat Bowman and Justin Shafer. It could be one less spot open if Tyler Mahle stays with the big club as a reliever.

