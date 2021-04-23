Sims (0-1) took the loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk. He struck out two batters in one inning.

Sims put out a small fire in the ninth inning, retiring Eduardo Escobar and Asdrubal Cabrera to keep the game tied. Things did not go so well when Sims returned for the 10th. Amir Garrett (16.20 ERA) does not appear long for the closer job given his struggles and Sims now has a 6.43 ERA after this outing, so the saves picture is clouded in Cincinnati. Tejay Antone and Sean Doolittle are two other candidates.