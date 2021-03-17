Sims (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Sims has been brought along slowly early in spring training due to right elbow tightness, but he'll face hitters for the first time Wednesday. If all goes well, he could be on track to make his Cactus League debut in the near future. It's not yet clear whether Sims will be ready to pitch in time for Opening Day, but he should serve as a high-leverage reliever for Cincinnati once he's fully healthy.