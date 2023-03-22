Reds manager David Bell confirmed Wednesday that Sims (back) will open the season on the injured list, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Sims has been bothered by back spasms, and the reliever won't be ready for the start of the season. Bell also said that Sims along with Luke Weaver (forearm) will likely pitch in rehab assignments for Triple-A Louisville before they're reading to join the Reds. Assuming he has no further setbacks, Sims has a good chance to pitch in the late innings for Cincinnati in the middle of April.