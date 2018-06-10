Reds' Luis Castillo: 10 K's in losing effort
Castillo (4-7) struck out 10 Cardinals batters Saturday but still picked up the loss, allowing five runs over six innings on four hits and three walks.
Included in the damage against Castillo were two first-inning homers, giving him 15 homers allowed in 73 innings. Castillo now has a 5.79 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, and a big reason why might be his declining velocity. After averaging 97.5 MPH on his fastball last season, his average fastball this year is 95.3 MPH.
