Castillo (shoulder) was activated from the injured list as expected Monday ahead of his season debut against the Brewers.

Castillo has been out all year after dealing with shoulder soreness during spring training. He's good to go now after making three rehab starts, a stretch in which he allowed one run on seven hits in 10.1 innings while striking out 16, though he also walked eight batters. He threw 4.1 frames in his most recent rehab start, so he'll likely have the chance to pitch deep enough to get a win Friday but may not be quite up to full speed.