Castillo (2-3) took the loss Sunday against Washington, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings.

Castillo gave up two runs in the first inning on two doubles and a walk. In the fourth, two unearned runs scored thanks to two errors in the field. The final run against Castillo scored with two outs in the sixth on a solo homer by Maikel Franco. The 29-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his six starts this season. After a subpar 2021, the righty has a 3.55 ERA and 34:12 K:BB over 33 innings this season. His next start will likely be at the end of next week in St. Louis.